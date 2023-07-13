ESSEX JUNCTION — Jeh Kulu Dance and Drum Theater filled Maple Street Park and Pool with sounds of West African music July 11.
The dance and drum theater works to raise cultural awareness, create a sense of community and have fun through traditional West African music and dance. The audience clapped along to the beats, watched skilled dancers perform and at the end joined the dancers on the grass stage.
“Jeh Kulu is comprised of talented artists who share traditional rhythms and dances from the countries of Guinea, Senegal and Mali, West Africa. Founded in 1993, Jeh Kulu brings together people of all ages and backgrounds to honor the joyous traditions of West Africa,” the EJRP Facebook post states.
Find photos of the concert below. For a full-resolution copy of any of the below photos email the Essex Reporter at kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.