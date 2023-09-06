ESSEX JUNCTION — What is Vermont’s largest export? If you guessed maple syrup or dairy, you’d be wrong. The answer is electronic integrated circuits, made by GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction.
“Forty-three percent of the state's exports is this facility. It's a big number and something we're really proud about,” said Ken McAvey, the general manager of the Essex Junction GF location.
This fun fact might not be surprising to anyone who has toured the 11.5 acres — approximately seven football fields — of the semiconductor company’s fab located in Essex Junction.
The Essex Junction location is one of four manufacturing centers GF has in the world, including Malta, New York; Dresden, Germany and Singapore. The Essex Junction site is one of the largest 200mm cleanrooms in the world.
GF is the largest private employer in the State of Vermont with over 1,800 employees on site, following the cuts of 148 employees in December 2022. Many current employees have been with GlobalFoundries through generations.
“Something that we never thought of when the site was started in 1957, was how much impact we would have on the world and on everybody's lives,” said David Yao, a GF engineer who started with the company in 1989 as an intern.
Where did GlobalFoundries begin?
GlobalFoundries began in 2009, but it didn’t have a presence in Vermont until 2015 when it acquired IBM’s chip-manufacturing operations in Essex Junction, referred to as the “Burlington” location within the global market.
The chip manufacturing operation center was first established in 1957 under IBM. Since then, the site has gone through many reinventions in the products produced and the technology utilized, from analog computers to microprocessors, to now mobile automotive power markets.
“One of the key values that we deliver to our customers is resilience in supply chain, because we have such a large footprint globally,” Yao said. “This was the original idea of how GlobalFoundries was started: to give that global footprint for our customers.”
What the company is doing now
Today, GlobalFoundries products are in the daily lives of most people.
“When you're interacting with your retailers or your bank, or your cousin, you're talking through something that was very likely made here, because we have such a large presence in many phones and devices,” Yao said.
GF is also working with silicone technologies, creating computer-controlled safety features in cars that were “unimaginable” five years ago, Yao said.
Outside of the cleanroom, GlobalFoundries has a large focus on its employees and the communities that exist around it, including Essex Junction.
“One of the key tenants of our culture here [...] is making sure that we have a strong community within our employee workforce, and then a strong relationship with our community at large,” Yao said.
These relationships are fostered early, beginning with tours for Vermont students through groups like Lake Champlain Chamber and ECHO, and donating surplus materials to the University of Vermont so the college can create its own semiconductor fab.
“We have a strong charity program through GlobalGives, strong university relationships and relations with the military where we do pull many of our skills for technicians,” Yao said.
What the future looks like
For GlobalFoundries, the future includes investing in the next generation’s technologies, such as gallium nitride, and the next generation’s workforce.
“We’re really a family,” Kelsey Mattoon, a GF manufacturing engineering manager said. “We have multiple generations of team members who've worked here, whose cousins, aunts, uncles, moms, dads, even grandparents have worked here. It's nice to know that we're investing in the future so that my child could potentially be the next generation here.”
Along with hosting groups like ECHO, GF staff will travel to the company’s other locations and partake in activities that foster interest in STEM and the trades.
“Knowing that there's places of high tech and high value to work in the state of Vermont is just incredible,” Jean Blunt, a manufacturing operations team leader whose daughter is a third-generation employee at GF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.