Vermont Dairy Festival

Families gather around to watch a pig race at the 2023 Vermont Dairy Festival.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Falls Lions Club hosted the 2023 Vermont Dairy Festival, marking 67 years of raffles, baking competitions, cow milking and the cow plop bingo.

The four-day festival filled Lincoln Park with activities including a scholarship pageant, the Dennis Kane Memorial Youth Run, No limit Texas Hold 'em, a parade, the 10k milk run, the pedal pull and many more.

Attendees could walk down the park to buy dairy-centric desserts, Awesome Blossoms, virgin Piña Coladas, hamburgers from the Lions Club and free milk from Cabot.

For a full-resolution copy of any of the below 100+ photos, email the Essex Reporter at kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.

Vermont Dairy Festival Photos part 1

Vermont Dairy Festival Photos Part 2