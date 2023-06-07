ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Falls Lions Club hosted the 2023 Vermont Dairy Festival, marking 67 years of raffles, baking competitions, cow milking and the cow plop bingo.
The four-day festival filled Lincoln Park with activities including a scholarship pageant, the Dennis Kane Memorial Youth Run, No limit Texas Hold 'em, a parade, the 10k milk run, the pedal pull and many more.
Attendees could walk down the park to buy dairy-centric desserts, Awesome Blossoms, virgin Piña Coladas, hamburgers from the Lions Club and free milk from Cabot.
