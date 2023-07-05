ESSEX — Looming storm clouds didn’t deter this year's Fourth of July celebration put on by Essex Junction Recreation and Parks, complete with 11+ bounce houses, dance-worthy music and of course, fireworks.
Starting at 6 p.m., crowds rolled into the free event, filling up the parking lot of the Champlain Valley Expo and setting up chairs and blankets for the perfect view of the night’s event. Family and friends collected food from local vendors and typical fair delicacies — such as the fried oreo.
As the sun began to set, adults settled into their seats and children grabbed glow sticks and sparklers, leaving trails of lights behind as they ran in circles.
Sticks and Stones, a Vermont cover band, filled the fairgrounds with classic rock, country and a little pop music as strobe lights bounced around on the stage.
Once the fireworks began to go off, all heads were titled up at the explosive view.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below photos email the Essex Reporter at kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.