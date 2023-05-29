ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — "All gave some and some gave all," was the theme of this years Essex and Essex Junction Memorial Day Parade, which filled the streets Saturday May 27.
Family and friends lined the streets tucked together under the shade of the trees or sitting out in the sun in lawn chairs while kids were perched at the curbs waiting for candy and waving their flags to those who served.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below 200+ photos email the Essex Reporter at kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.