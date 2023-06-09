EWSD — U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., was a surprise virtual visit for Essex-Westford students in the Global Leadership Program June 2, at their annual senior farewell and newly-admitted GLP student welcome.
The Global Leadership Program works to teach students global studies, cross-cultural competency and leadership development. These core competencies are taught through virtual and face-to-face interactions with six high schools around the world.
GLP students also hear from ambassadors, politicians and authors in the GLP speaker series.
Welch spoke with the students through Zoom, sitting in his office in Washington, discussing the debt ceiling vote, qualities of leadership and the importance of civic awareness and engagement.
“Of the 100 students in attendance, 20 GLP seniors were honored and 28 new members were welcomed, including 10 students from Essex Middle School and Albert D. Lawton Middle School,” Jill Prado, GLP director, told the Reporter.
Three seniors, Ingrid Gilliam, Izzy Orvis and Ben Sibold, delivered their prize-winning speeches to the student audience.
