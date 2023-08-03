national night out_38.jpg

ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The following organizations are donors and participants for the 2023 national night out as provided to the Reporter by the Essex Police Department in no specific order.

Essex High School

Essex Westford School District

Town of Essex

City of Essex Junction

Lions Club

Rotary Club

Service Rendered

CJC

Town of Essex Fire

Essex Junction Fire

Town of Essex Public Works

Essex Junction Public Works

Town of Essex Parks & Recreation

Essex Junction Recreation & Parks

Brownell Library

Essex Free Library

Essex Rescue

Age Well

American Income Life

Aunt Dots Place

BeSmart

The Big Blue Trunk

Bike Walk Committee

Essex Catholic Community

CHIPS

Global Foundries

Howard Center/ Community Outreach

Josh Pollotta House

Mini Golf On the Go

NEFCU

OJ's Sweet Treats - Palmer Lane Maple

Girl Scouts

Seacomm

Andresings4u (Andre Redman)

Top Hat Entertainment

VT Army National Guard

VT Army National Guard Iron Sights

VT Child Passenger Safety

VT Highway Safety

VT Kin as Parents

VT Rail Systems

Bilodeau Wells & Co P.C

Catamount Color/Offset House

Costco

The Edge

The Essex Resort

Got that Rental

Hannaford

Keurig Dr Pepper

McKenzie Country Classics

Performance Food Services

Route 15 Auto

Sunbelt Rentals

EPD

