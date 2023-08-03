ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The following organizations are donors and participants for the 2023 national night out as provided to the Reporter by the Essex Police Department in no specific order.
Essex High School
Essex Westford School District
Town of Essex
City of Essex Junction
Lions Club
Rotary Club
Service Rendered
CJC
Town of Essex Fire
Essex Junction Fire
Town of Essex Public Works
Essex Junction Public Works
Town of Essex Parks & Recreation
Essex Junction Recreation & Parks
Brownell Library
Essex Free Library
Essex Rescue
Age Well
American Income Life
Aunt Dots Place
BeSmart
The Big Blue Trunk
Bike Walk Committee
Essex Catholic Community
CHIPS
Global Foundries
Howard Center/ Community Outreach
Josh Pollotta House
Mini Golf On the Go
NEFCU
OJ's Sweet Treats - Palmer Lane Maple
Girl Scouts
Seacomm
Andresings4u (Andre Redman)
Top Hat Entertainment
VT Army National Guard
VT Army National Guard Iron Sights
VT Child Passenger Safety
VT Highway Safety
VT Kin as Parents
VT Rail Systems
NEFCU
Bilodeau Wells & Co P.C
Catamount Color/Offset House
Costco
The Edge
The Essex Resort
Global Foundries
Got that Rental
Hannaford
Keurig Dr Pepper
McKenzie Country Classics
Performance Food Services
Route 15 Auto
Sunbelt Rentals
EPD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.