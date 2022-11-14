ESSEX JUNCTION — Essex Junction City Council has warned a public hearing after city staff found redundancies and conflicting information between the 2021 Public Nuisance Ordinance and the Municipal Ordinances listed on the city website.
The two ordinances repeat each other in some areas and present conflicting information in others, such as what the fees for being found in violation of an ordinance, according to the agenda item drafted by City Manager Regina Mahony.
The Dec. 14 public hearing will allow Essex Junction community members to voice their opinion on making the following changes to the City Ordinances:
-Rescind Chapter 6: Regulation of Soliciting in its entirety (since the new public Nuisance Ordinance that was adopted on September 14, 2021 is written as Chapter 6 it will be placed here)
-Rescind Chapter 7: Noise Ordinance in its entirety
-Amend Chapter 9: Enforcement by deleting reference to Chapters 6, 10, and 13
-Rescind Chapter 10: Regulations of Public Indecency in its entirety
-Rescind Chapter 13: Regulations of Public Nuisance in its entirety
-Amend Chapter 16: Ordinance Prohibiting Graffiti, Defacement, of Property and Placing Substances in Public Fountains by rescinding Sections 1601 and 1602 as they are now covered in the new Public Nuisance Ordinance
Chapters recommended to be rescinded will still be addressed in the Public Nuisance Ordinance adopted in 2021.
“There are some other ordinance topics that have come up as of late: smell from cannabis operations, ducks, unregistered vehicles on roads and a number of other things that definitely will take more time to research and figure out,” Mahony said. “My recommendation to you tonight is that we don't have the capacity to get into those issues right now.”
Mahony recommended the City Council prioritize cleaning up and standardizing the ordinances city residents must follow so the police and the community understand what the public nuisance ordinance is. After the language is cleaned up, Mahony recommends the City Council revisit the individual issues when they have the time.
The City Council must also take the Town’s Public Nuisance Ordinance into consideration because the Essex Police Department would like all the ordinances to be as standard as possible. The Town officially adopted their public nuisance ordinance on Nov. 7 and it is now fully in effect.
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the meeting agenda here.
