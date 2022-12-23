This story was updated at 2:13 p.m. to update information about Green Mountain Transit cancellations and changes.
VERMONT — Vermonters looking to leave the state for holiday travel should be off the roads by 4 p.m., Gov. Phil Scott said during a press conference about the storm the state is currently facing.
“That’s when the temperature is predicted to start dropping like a rock,” Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn said Friday morning. “For those who [plan to] travel, make sure it’s a need and not a want, take care of those wants beforehand because this will be into tomorrow overnight.”
Scott urges Vermonters to be responsible about their travel otherwise they may end up in an accident that harms them and blocks the road from essential services who are trying to restore power throughout the state.
“Don’t be part of the problem,” Scott said.
The state has been tracking this storm since before last week’s Nor'easter.
Scott asks state employees who can’t work from home to head home at 1 p.m. Scott said the broader workforce should do the same.
Travel should be safe to make the morning of Dec. 24, but travelers should still be cautious driving.
Due to the weather, Green Mountain Transit is suspending all of its services on Dec. 23 after 5:00 p.m. More information can be found on their website.
Green Mountain Power has over 400 workers ready to respond to the current damages done by the storm and will be working to fix the damages and power outages as they increase.
Since the storm hit, GMP has restored power to over 10,000 customers and they estimate there are 30,000 customers still without power. GMP expects the number to increase as the morning continues.
Households should prepare for power outages ahead of time by knowing where to go to stay warm if they lose power, having fuel for safe operations of generators, and charging cell phones and battery backups in case service is lost for an extended period.
“I’m hearing from crews who are seeing grown trees ripped out by the roots. It is clearly a very dangerous storm and there may be times when our crews have to pause until the winds have slowed and it’s safe to proceed,” Mari McClure, CEO and president of Green Mountain Power said during the press conference.
As of the 9 a.m. press conference by the Vermont Department of Public Safety, it was too early to determine the full extent of the storm’s damage, but it will be a multi-day restoration event.
GMP asks Vermonters to stay away from downed power lines and trees, and to give GMP workers space as they do their jobs.
Households using generators should be careful to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be fatal, by ensuring the generator is exhausted safely, ensuring they are clear from snow.
To those who choose to use a generator, the state recommends it’s kept outside, not in the garage, away from windows or doors.
Symptoms of CO poisoning are similar to the flu but without a fever, including headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea and dizziness. If CO poisoning is suspected, the State says to leave the building and call for help.
The State is currently working to gather information on which warming shelters have reached their capacity and which are still available to people in need. They are currently focusing their efforts on locating warming shelters in the areas that have been hardest hit.
Those who lose power and need a warm place to stay should call their town or Vermont 211 for more information on warming shelters.
