ESSEX TOWN — “Again, any comment for the public hearing on Fiscal Year 2024 municipal budget,” Vice Chair Tracy Delphia repeated for the third time at the Jan. 30 meeting. No hands were raised.
Despite a Facebook post about the FY 24 budget that has garnered nearly 150 comments, no one spoke to voice their thoughts or concerns at the second public hearing dedicated to the budget.
With no one from the public voicing otherwise, the $15,401,152 FY24 budget – which will cause a tax rate increase of 22% – was approved to go to the ballot at last night’s Selectboard meeting.
Delphia, who was acting chair for the Jan. 30 meeting, told the Reporter she was surprised no one from the public commented on the budget during the public hearing.
“I was expecting there would be more folks given the amount of comments recently,” she said.
Selectboard conversation on the budget was brief with Selectboard member Kendall Chamberlin once again advocating for a larger budget.
“It’s not a popular position to be, but I would much rather see a budget at 28% or 29% that was fully-funded so that the townsfolk would have the opportunity to see what it costs you to run your town,” Chamberlin said. “I may be the only one that won’t ever vote for a budget because it’s too low.”
Chamberlin’s comments went unaddressed, and the Selectboard approved the budget 3-1 with Chamberlin voting nay and Chair Andy Watts not in attendance.
The budget is no longer up for community discussion. Town registered voters can cast a “yes” or “no” vote for the budget on the Town Annual Meeting ballot March 7.
The Town Annual Meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m., March 6 with an informational meeting held at Essex Cinemas to educate the voters on the ballot items. This meeting will not be a public hearing and concerns about the budget will not be discussed then.
Should the budget vote fail, the Selectboard would need to come up with a new budget and propose that to voters in a subsequent vote, Town Manager Greg Duggan told the Reporter. That process would repeat until a budget is approved.
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the agenda here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.