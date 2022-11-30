EWSD — 82.5% of EWSD students are not meeting the State of Vermont’s math proficiency benchmark, a statistic that was met with sighs and “oofs” from the school board during a Nov. 15 meeting.
Since its creation in 2017, EWSD has used program assessments which employed standards that were lower than the State’s. The district, made up of approximately 4,500 students, no longer finds these standards acceptable and is choosing to raise their standards to the State’s this year.
“We have not spent the time in mathematics as a new district as we’ve needed to,” Superintendent Beth Cobb said during the Nov. 15 meeting.
The district’s struggles with mathematics education are not unique and are a byproduct of systemic issues within the education system. Teachers who don’t specialize in math and instead study to be elementary teachers only take one math course in college, Cobb said.
“We don't do well in mathematics, and I'm not saying this as an excuse [but] the State doesn't do well in mathematics. There's a lot of work to do,” Cobb said.
When the district first came together, it decided to focus its energy on literacy, which also needed a lot of work, Cobb said.
“If we tried to do everything at once, we would do nothing well,” she said.
Now that the district has presented the data to the school board, its next step is to complete a comprehensive audit of EWSD’s mathematics program this year through collaboration with regional experts.
The district will most likely use Vermont Mathematics to perform the audit and it will be funded through grant money the district already has access to.
“What I know and can assume will come out of an audit is we need professional development…And maybe they’ll say we need a different program,” Cobb said.
Cobb would like the district to consider a professional development program that’s offered three years in a row so it’s ongoing and accessible to educators.
The district would also like to create a mathematics leadership team made up of community members, students, teachers and administrators that span across the district. The MLT would be different from the existing professional learning community leadership groups, which exist in each EWSD school.
Currently, the district has individualized intervention plans for students who are performing below the district’s benchmark. These plans are highly-individualized to what specific skills specific students need additional time and support with to reach their grade’s proficiency.
During the board meeting, Jackie Ramsay-Tolman, director of learning and instructional impact, read out a statement written by an interventionist who worked with a first grade student who did not attend Kindergarten.
When the interventionist first began working with the student, she was not able to count past 10 and could not identify numbers past three. The first grader’s skills did not meet the essential Kindergarten standards of counting to 100 and identifying numbers 0-20.
The interventionist led the student in a small group on counting, reading and writing numbers five days a week. Through the interventionist’s work, the student ended up making a year and a half’s worth of growth in just one year and was on track to meet her second grade benchmark.
“If you listen to our interventionist and to our teachers, and to our students, these are the kinds of stories that are a common thread across our schools and it doesn't matter the grade level,” Ramsay-Tolman said.
Find the full presentation on the district’s math proficiency here.
