The Essex Reporter is coming back as a monthly print publication on Sept. 1.
The O’Rourke Media Group team is excited for the opportunity to better serve the Essex community with a hyper-local print publication that will be mailed to 100% of households, plus additional copies delivered to high-traffic locations.
The Reporter will continue to engage readers with daily and timely news and information posted to its website, email newsletters and on social media.
Back in April 2020, the Reporter stopped printing and became digital-only in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of some top advertisers.
“Like just about every other business, we were forced to make decisions to keep our business viable during the pandemic. In hindsight, discontinuing print was the wrong decision,” said Jim O’Rourke, CEO-owner of O’Rourke Media Group. “We are intrigued with a monthly print with digital publishing strategy in Essex and Chittenden County. We think readers will love what we have planned, and our locally-based Vermont sales team will be offering businesses omnichannel, affordable advertising opportunities.”
Published the first Friday of every month, the redesigned paper will deliver the news you need about the City of Essex Junction and Town of Essex, along with coverage of the Essex Westford School District, local businesses and things to do.
The paper will also include longer investigative pieces, eye-catching photography, obituaries, letters to the editor, community-contributed content and more.
Kate Vanni will continue to be the Reporter’s lead staff writer and Bridget Higdon its managing editor. Reach the newsroom at news@essexreporter.com.
“We know Essex and Essex Junction each have unique histories and distinct characters, and we can’t wait to help preserve those memories and tell your stories,” Higdon said.
Sales efforts in Essex will be spearheaded by general manager Ray Paul and senior account executive Heather Young. OMG is also recruiting an additional sales professional to join the team. Inquire at vtsales@orourkemediagroup.com.
Looking ahead, the O’Rourke Media Group plans to expand its monthly print and everyday digital strategy in potentially every town in Chittenden County.
“Unfortunately, many communities in Chittenden County are in a danger zone of becoming news deserts,” O’Rourke said. “Our local media playbook is significantly different from other media outlets such as VTDigger, Seven Days and the Burlington Free Press. I could absolutely see us having the largest, most impactful newsroom in Chittenden County over the next several years.”
About the Company
O’Rourke Media Group is a fast-growing company that owns and operates hyper-local, community newspapers, websites, niche publications and a full-service digital agency. We are family-owned and mission-driven to save newspapers and local media companies by investing in the people, resources and technology needed to thrive for many years to come.
We believe that every community can benefit from a well-run, properly resourced, local newspaper and website. Our news teams produce hyper-local, high interest local news and accurate and trustworthy reporting. Our sales and digital fulfillment teams bring omnichannel advertising solutions to local businesses in the communities we serve.
O’Rourke Media Group now operates in eight states and 28 markets with 41 publications and hyper-local websites. We started from ground zero in December 2018, totally bootstrapped, confident and with an entrepreneurial mindset. We are always recruiting for people to join our team. Visit us at Work for Us - O'Rourke Media Group (orourkemediagroup.com).
