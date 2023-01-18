ESSEX TOWN — Two Selectboard seats and one Moderator seat are up for election at the 2023 Annual Town Meeting, March 7.
Incumbents Ethan Lawrence, Selectboard Clerk, and Andy Watts, Chair of the Selectboard, will be running for the two three-year Selectboard seats. Incumbent John Sonnick will be running for the one-year seat as Moderator.
Essex community members interested in running for Selectboard or Moderator must submit a petition of at least 30 valid signatures and a consent of candidate form to the Town Clerk in order to be placed on the ballot.
Both of the forms are due by Jan. 30. The forms can be found here. Any questions about the forms should be directed to the Town Clerk through email or phone clerk@essex.org; 879-0413.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.