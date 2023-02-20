ESSEX JUNCTION — A Feb. 18 Letter to the Editor shared by the Essex ReTorter includes misleading information and factual inaccuracies about the Essex Junction Senior Center.
The City of Essex Junction will continue to maintain its senior center in fiscal year 2024, including the services and activities that are currently provided. The programming will continue to be paid for with membership and user fees.
“The Senior Center will maintain the status quo for FY24,” finance director Jess Morris said at the Jan. 25 City Council meeting.
The opinion piece posted by the ReTorter and written by Peggy Pearson of Essex Junction and Paula Sargent of Essex states if the city council “has their way” Essex Junction seniors who utilize the center will lose their programming.
City Council President Andrew Brown says this is not true.
“I, and the City Council, remain committed to provide a senior center and senior activities for our community and this desire is well reflected in the budget and various meeting materials,” Brown told the Reporter in a Feb. 19 email.
As of today, and FY24, there are no plans to relocate the senior center. This conversation may happen in the future, Brown told the Reporter. But the Council’s goal is to maintain a senior center that promotes socialization and peer interaction.
“Ensuring seniors have a place to go and activities to attend is so important there is a new proposed Adult Services Director position within EJRP’s budget who would be responsible for coordinating adult activities including for seniors,” Brown stated.
The confusion about the fate of the senior center stemmed from an FY24 budget conversation when the council said the City would no longer provide senior van services to seniors due to high costs and minimal usage.
The initial cost of partnering with the Town of Essex from Jan. 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 for the senior vans was estimated to be $20,000. At a Dec. 6 meeting, it was re-estimated to be between $38,000-$40,000.
Because the average number of trips made with the van during a one-month period was 13 trips, with going to a doctor’s appointment and returning home counting as two trips, the City did not believe the use was enough to justify the cost.
Had the city council agreed to join the van partnership with the Town, it would have cost the 40 identified city users between $950-1,000 for a six month period.
The senior vans operated on a limited schedule from 9 a.m. to 2 pm. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and with some exception is limited to traveling within Essex and Essex Junction. The usage must also be scheduled on Mondays between 9 a.m. to 2 pm. for that week’s travel.
The City has decided instead to utilize the Special Services Transportation Agency, which requires a physician's signature that the senior cannot walk to the nearest Chittenden County Transportation Authority bus stop.
SSTA is available more often, operating Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and rides can be booked 24 to 48 hours in advance. The service is not limited to doctor’s appointments and there’s no limit to how often it can be used.
“SSTA will cost the city less money for a better service and be more available for our community than the more expensive option,” Brown said.
