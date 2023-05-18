NORTHERN VERMONT — Essex High School volunteer coach and former Vermont state wrestling champion Blaine Isham is starting a new wrestling club open to 4th-12th grade students from Northern Vermont.
Practices for the club will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at the EHS wrestling room, where students will be surrounded by blue safety pads and the achievements of previous high school wrestlers written across the walls.
Wrestling is a winter sport within the school system, but this extracurricular club will provide students who wish to wrestle throughout the year a space to do so. The club is open to students across Northern Vermont because of all the other athletics opportunities available to Essex students.
By opening up the club to multiple schools, Isham is creating a larger community of student wrestlers instead of what would be 4-5 students if it was limited to one school.
“We’re advocates of multiple sports, to not play year-round one sport, but there are individuals who like to compete at the season, and travel and get noticed,” Isham said. “Often college coaches aren't gonna come to Vermont for wrestling, because of few numbers, so you gotta go to them.”
Wrestling is a relatively new sport to Vermont high schools, celebrating its 50th anniversary of state championships in 2019.
“Wrestling in Vermont has had its ups and downs, we have presently 22 schools that compete,” Isham said.
The sport, like most other things, took a hit in participation when COVID-19 happened, but this year Isham has seen the numbers coming back up.
“The biggest change of Vermont wrestling is knowledgeable coaching, which has made wrestling much better,” Isham said.
All of the coaches who will be working with the Northern VT Wrestling Club must go through a background check and complete a course called “safe sport,” as well as a concussion course.
The coaches will teach the three styles of wrestling to introduce those interested in the sport to more than American Style (known as Folk Style) which is used at the high school level. There is also Olympic style, (known as Freestyle) and Greco Roman.
By practicing the three different styles, the club is opening up opportunities for Vermont students to compete outside the U.S., as the U.S. is the only country that uses folk style. Free style is also used in many off-season tournaments.
Another change to the sport Isham noted is that girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing high school sports in the country, with 37 states now hosting state tournaments.
“Vermont is not at that point yet, we just don't have the numbers, but we have started a girls All-State team, which is really going to help it grow,” Isham said.
The Northern VT Wrestling Club is open to 4th-12th grade boys and girls who want to join.
“In fact we encourage girls,” Isham said.
For more information on fees, Isham says to email him at threestylewrestling4@gmail.com.
