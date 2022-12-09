Mindy Bero of Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group is the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals (IAIP) Member of the Year. Mindy joined Hickok & Boardman Insurance in 2014 and is currently a commercial lines producer. She is a member of Champlain Valley Association of Insurance Professionals (CVAIP) and has been an officer and remains active on the Board. Given Mindy’s passion for insurance and education, she is CVAIP’s Education Chair.
Mindy spearheaded CVAIP’s outreach to local college students at Champlain College and St. Michael’s College by hosting panels of insurance industry professionals on insurance careers and has also educated new business owners about insurance for the mentorship organization S.C.O.R.E. and the Center for Women & Enterprise. Her passion for insurance is shown in her desire to promote the industry to those who are not familiar with it.
The award is sponsored by New England Excess Exchange and was presented at
Vermont IAIP’s Commissioners Night in Waterbury, VT.
Mindy and her husband Pete live in Essex town with their two children.
