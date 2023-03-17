ESSEX JUNCTION — Marcus Certa has been interested in running for City Council for a long time. With the recent separation from the Town, the Essex Junction resident saw there was a lot of work to do and wanted to be a part of that process beyond a single ballot vote.
“I was a supporter of merger, and then I was a supporter of separation. Both options were about strengthening our community, and I am proud to have been a part of both,” Certa’s website states. “This is an exciting time, and I am up for the challenge.”
Certa has no experience in municipal office, but his work for the City’s merger and then separation efforts were complemented by State Representatives Karen Dolan and Lori Houghton (D-Chittenden-22), who have endorsed him in this election.
“Marcus stepped up during these years because he really wanted to understand what was best for our community. He attended municipal meetings, talked to neighbors, and really learned our community’s values,” the endorsement post states.
Certa currently serves on the board of directors for the Essex Community Players, the Board of Civil Authority as a Justice of the Peace and works for a division of Comcast as a sales manager. He also co-hosted WVMT’s The Morning Drive, which is where he fostered his interest in politics.
“The focus at that time, with the show I was working with, was all about local politics, and what was happening locally in the communities,” Certa told the Reporter. “So I started to pay attention.”
The morning radio show allowed him to speak with politicians, business leaders and other individuals who make a difference in their communities. He said he believes everyone has something to contribute to the community and should want to.
“This was the time to do that,” Certa said.
Through his role with Comcast and as a previous business owner, Certa is familiar with budgets and finding efficiencies within them, he said.
Communication is the most important aspect of a municipal leader to Certa, and right now he feels there isn’t enough community engagement, which is something he would like to address.
Other policy issues Certa wants to focus on are economic development, public safety and the general future of the municipality.
“We now have [this City] all to ourselves,” he said. “It's not shared with the Town anymore. We get to do this on our own, we get to determine our own destiny. Right now is that time to define it.”
Certa highly encourages the community to engage with him during his candidacy and let them know what issues they care about. He is holding a coffee chat tomorrow, Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. at Boxcar Bakery.
Should he be elected, he plans to continue these community conversations.
Why should voters want Certa on the City Council?
“Voters should consider me because of my fresh perspective, my budgeting experience and my commitment to listening to all sides in order to create positive outcomes,” Certa told the Reporter.
