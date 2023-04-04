EWSD — Jemima Talbot has decided to run again for a three year term on the school board after her recent appointment to a vacant seat on June 7, 2022.
“I decided to run [again] because I am passionate about making sure that children in our district receive the best possible education,” Talbot told the Reporter. “I genuinely care that teachers and staff are able to provide the best learning environment for kids.”
There has been a lot of board work Talbot is proud of, despite being a new voice to the table, including the work the student reps do to contribute to discussions, how board members can hold civil conversations regardless of which opinions they hold, and she is continuously proud of the work superintendent Beth Cobb does.
“I want to make sure that parents’ and taxpayers’ concerns and preferences are always heard,” Talbot stated.
One change Talbot thinks the board could benefit from is more community engagement.
“Parent voices, business owner voices and all taxpayer voices are vital to the process of shaping educational systems in our district,” Talbot stated.
In the past, Talbot advocated for the board to continue allowing public comments over Zoom. Talbot has since conceded on this as there have been no comments made by the public through the virtual meeting option since the board’s last discussion about Zoom.
She would also like to see more community members show up to meetings, though she understands this is easier said than done.
“As a single mom and solo parent, I know how challenging it is to attend meetings twice a month. But it would be beneficial in so many ways if more people attended meetings,” Talbot stated.
The board, which does not allow public comments after the beginning of the meeting, has worked to find different ways to engage with the public. One effort was a pre-meeting informal cookie and cider chat.
“We are excited to try this again and are always trying to figure out ways to improve community engagement,” Talbot stated. “That said, I also understand that many people are maxed out with daily life and I empathize with these challenges because I face them too.”
Before joining the EWSD school board, Talbot had experience working in a much larger school system, so she wasn’t used to the level of commitment or innovation regarding school issues.
“I didn’t expect to encounter so many dynamic, passionate, brilliant folks who are able to work together collaboratively and respectfully,” she stated. “It’s amazing to see such a large, cumbersome entity as a school district with thousands of students be so agile and responsive.”
Talbot credits this to Cobb’s guidance and leadership.
Why should voters want Talbot on the school board?
“I am passionate about education and serving my community. I care about the EWSD as a parent, a taxpayer, a small business owner and as a person,” she stated.
“Vote for me because I welcome all voices and perspectives, particularly ones that tend to go unheard, and want to help foster an environment where everyone feels welcome at school board meetings and where our children receive the best education we can possibly provide,” Talbot stated.
