ESSEX JUNCTION — Running for office wasn’t on long-time Essex Junction resident Jason Struthers' mind until he found himself before the City Council Nov. 9, 2022 for an ordinance discussion involving his commercial cannabis operation.
At first, Struthers just wanted to be a member of the Local Cannabis Control Commission. He planned to use his experience from his close work with the Vermont Cannabis Control Board to alleviate preconceived negative biases, so the LCCC could make more informed decisions.
When Struthers found out the LCCC is made up of city councilors, he was encouraged by community members to run for one of the open seats.
“I understand that cannabis is something near and dear to my heart, but it's becoming ubiquitous in our society. If we don't take advantage of these business opportunities, we're going to miss significant opportunities to grow from the Junction,” Struthers said.
Struthers comes to the ballot with no direct political involvement which he said gives him a fresh pair of eyes.
“I have not served on so much as a student council,” Struthers said. “‘But I’m a quick study and I work hard and I’m willing to put in the effort so that the voices of the residents are heard.”
As a local business owner, Struthers has experience managing a budget. His background in biopharmaceutical science and skydiving has given him experience in working with different people to achieve one common goal.
Cannabis is not Struthers’ only priority. He would like to focus on issues such as the senior bus; economic development on Pearl Street, in the Five Corners area and on Park street, and local taxes.
“Fiscally, I support a conservative approach to City spending, with realistic outcomes,” Struthers wrote in his Letter to the Editor. “I won’t make assurances I don’t believe we can achieve.”
Struthers would also like to renegotiate terms with Global Foundries and the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds to reach terms that are “more fair” to the taxpayers.
Given Struthers’ personal ties to cannabis as a commercial cannabis operation owner, he said he would be happy to recuse himself from any discussions or subsequent votes regarding cannabis policies.
“I’d be happy to, if that’s what the Council and the people desire, absolutely,” he said.
Why should voters want Struthers on the City Council?
“I grew up here, I went through the school system here, and I’m a hometown boy,” Struthers said. “I want to do what I can to make sure [voters] voices are heard and represented.”
