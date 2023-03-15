ESSEX JUNCTION — After two years away from municipal office, Elaine Haney is running for one of the two open seats on the Essex Junction City Council.
Haney enters this race with a breadth of experience from her first role as a Brownell Library trustee, planning commissioner, Village Essex Junction trustee for seven years, and chair of the Essex Selectboard for two years.
“I’ve been so deeply involved in the Village, I’m incredibly excited that we’re a city now. I just see a lot of potential,” Haney told the Reporter. “I think there’s a lot of really important decisions to be made.”
Outside of her campaign and previous municipal experience, Haney is the executive director of Emerge Vermont, the state’s chapter of a national organization that works to recruit and train Democratic women to run for office.
Some municipal efforts Haney is proud of include the firearms ordinance and work with the Essex Police Department to adjust Essex Junction’s land development code to prevent massage parlors, which have been used as covers for human trafficking.
Haney is also proud of capping building heights at four stories and the work the trustees did to consolidate town and village services to save residents money.
After Haney lost her 2021 re-election bid for the Selectboard by two votes, she came together with Alise Certa, Gabrielle Smith and Bridget Downey-Meyer to form Our Village Our Voices, which worked to educate the community on separation.
Haney has been an Essex Junction resident since 2000. As a mother, Haney wants to maintain a safe community where children can walk to school, go to the library, use the teen center and utilize local camps.
“I want an inclusive community where every child feels welcome and feels included and does not feel singled out because of [anything],” Haney said.She feels the City has a great environment for families now and wants to work to maintain and better it. This includes ensuring a safe place for seniors to gather.
“When we talk about a family-friendly community. We can't just mean children. We have to mean every generation,” she said.
Haney’s last seat in municipal office was surrounded in controversy, as she chaired the Essex Selectboard simultaneously as a Village trustee, which many voters were not aware was allowed at the time.
The backlash heightened due to merger discussions and the conflict came to a head during her last meeting as a member of the Selectboard, March 25, 2021.
The special Selectboard meeting was held to answer questions from the public about the merger vote happening April 13, 2021, and to decide if additional outreach should be made so the public would be aware of the re-vote.
During the meeting, Haney engaged in a conversation with then-Vice Chair of the Selectboard Patrick Murray over Facebook Messenger, referring to constituents making public comments about the merger as “Assholes on parade,” according to VTDigger.
“It was really inappropriate. And it certainly isn't going to happen again,” Haney told the Reporter. “It was definitely not my best moment. It was a very difficult time, and I let my frustrations get the better of me.”
Looking forward, if Haney is elected to the City Council, she hopes to focus on economic development, take care of resources such as the senior center and to harness volunteer energy.
Why should voters want Haney on the City Council?
“Definitely for my experience,” Haney said. “I think I have been a demonstrated leader in our community before and so people know what they're getting. They have seen that I've been effective. They've seen that I've brought a lot of people to the table and that I am a willing and happy collaborator.”
