EWSD — Essex resident and business owner Dawn Irwin is running for an open seat on the EWSD school board for the first time.
Irwin works as a director of Growing With Wonder, an early childhood educational program she owns and teaches for. She decided to run for the board to provide the perspective of an early educator.
“With the childcare bill that’s coming out and how that might be changing how Pre-K is done in Essex and the State, I thought having that experience and that perspective would be really beneficial to the board,” Irwin told the Reporter.
The bill, S.56, proposes high quality, publicly-funded full-day Pre-Kindergarten education in public schools among other large education changes.
As a parent of two children in the Town of Essex and an educator, Irwin is familiar with the board's previous initiatives and is very interested in the social emotional learning work.
“Social emotional development is everything,” she said. “It's the foundation the child's entire personhood is built on.”
Irwin is also excited about the equity work the district has completed on top of general professional development, and she believes there’s always more equity work that can be done.
“I think it's fantastic that they have professional development funds set aside specifically for inclusivity and equity work,” Irwin said.
Regarding board communication, Irwin believes there are always opportunities available for more engagement with the community, and says a survey asking how the public would like to be engaged with could provide helpful information.
With three years of owning a business, Irwin has a good understanding of how to read a budget, which she said will help her should she be elected to the board.
Why should voters want Irwin on the school board?
“I have a very unique perspective that could potentially really bring a lot to the table for the board as an early educator, that experience could really help kiddos and families,” Irwin said.
