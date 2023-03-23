EWSD — After serving decades on the board, candidate Andre Roy decided to run to represent Westford again when it was clear no new voices wanted to fill the open seat.
Roy first joined the board when Westford was still a single school district with a K-8 population of around 300 students. Back then, he ran to gain a better understanding of how the finances were being handled.
At the time of his first term on the board Roy was unemployed and not satisfied with the way taxes were done back then, with no exceptions made for taxpayers regardless of their income situation.
Some board work Roy has been proud of includes building a much-needed addition onto Westford School and switching to an alternative heating method, installing a chip burner to heat the school.
He is also happy the meetings have become more concise, no longer lasting until 1 a.m.
One concern Roy has with board operations is the current system of both Westford seats sharing one vote, as representation is based on population. In the past, Westford was a part of a supervisory union board, which allocated three seats with full voting rights to each municipality.
“I am disappointed we could not have kept a similar model for representation,” Roy said. “At present, Essex Town and Essex Junction each yield four representatives while Westford has two that share a vote.”
Roy has also seen other school districts and governing bodies provide equal, full-power seats to all communities at the table such as the Northern Mountain Valley School Board and the Burlington City Council.
Roy would like to begin addressing this by giving full voting rights to the two Westford seats, or change to a model of three from each community for a nine-member board.
Community engagement is another concern the board is trying to address. This issue was highlighted when the board attempted to hold three sessions to discuss the district’s budget and saw very low turnout with no attendance at the Westford session.
“It was disappointing, but our meetings are available to be viewed online during the time of the meetings and afterward,” he said.
Since joining the board, the process has been a continuous learning experience for Roy.
“Generally, I think we’re striving to improve the education and to meet the challenges that our students need in order to be successful,” Roy said.
Why should voters want Roy on the school board?
“I would encourage them to vote for me on the basis that it brings a lot of experience. If I do not understand something, I will question it until I find understanding and provide explanations so people understand what I’m questioning,” Roy said.
