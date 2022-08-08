ESSEX JUNCTION — In mid-June, landscape designer David Burton was driving through Five Corners in Essex Junction with his family when he saw the patch of asphalt next to Firebird Cafe and said “Man, I would love to be able to design that space.”
At the time, Burton didn’t know the land was owned by the City of Essex Junction, and he and his wife discussed how he could possibly design something for the unknown space. About two weeks later, Burton got a request from the city to design the new pocket park.
“I was blown away. I was so excited that I would get to be a part of this,” Burton told the Reporter.
Burton has been doing landscape design for the past 20 years, ever since he graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in horticulture and a concentration in construction and design.
Along with his two decades of experience, Burton is also a Vermont-certified horticulturist, a certification the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association awards to those who fulfill the extensive requirements and pass a test showing they know the Vermont environment.
Burton started Ginkgo Design in 2013, naming it for his favorite tree and ginkgo Biloba which is used herbally to help mental processing.
“It’s kind of a horticulture geek’s play on words for smart landscaping,” Burton said, and his website header reads “smart landscaping solutions.”
Landscape design is unique in that it changes over time. A large part of the process is planning for the future.
As Burton designs the pocket park, he is looking to the future, because he said he wants it to be a park his grandchildren and great-grandchildren can enjoy.
“Yeah, these trees may not be doing what we want them to be doing now, but if we prepare for them, and plant them, and give them the best chance of surviving, this is what they're gonna look like in 50 years, and how different the space will look and feel,” Burton said.
When designing a space, Burton’s number one priority is function.
“Function first,” he said. “It's got to meet the functional needs of the space and otherwise it won't be used.”
After function comes aesthetics. As a designer with two decades of experience, Burton has his own design aesthetics, but he tries not to have it heavily influence his designs.
On Aug. 2, a survey by the 1 Main Street Working and Advisory Group was posted to the City’s website in an effort to receive community feedback on the design concept for the park.
“It's not just what I would want [the park] to say but what I'm hearing the community wants it to say,” Burton said. “They want it to be a welcome, a representation of what the city is, and it’s an invitation to people to come here and enjoy this space and enjoy the city.”
The city council approved a budget of $200,000 for the pocket park and listed the project’s main constraints to Burton and at its July 13 meeting.
The council also made a motion to approve a loose timeline outlining the project’s benchmarks by season:
Late summer/early fall: Community input opportunities and park preliminary design
Late fall: Final design approved by city council
Winter: Grant writing for contaminated soil removal
Spring: Break ground
