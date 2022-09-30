ESSEX JUNCTION — The Brownell Library is pleased to welcome Booker, the chameleon, to the Library. Booker is the third papier-mâché creature created by local artist Todd Logan and will join Mr. Brownell, a dragon, and Page, a dragonfly, in the Youth Section of the Library.
Brownell Library will celebrate Booker in this new home on Friday, Oc.7, from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Residents who attend the celebration will enjoy a story about lizards, craft decorations for Booker’s new home, and enjoy a piece of cake in honor of our new reptilian friend.
For more information about this event or all the youth programs at Brownell Library, contact River West, Brownell Youth Librarian, at river@brownelllibrary.org or 802-878-6956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.