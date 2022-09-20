ESSEX JUNCTION — Maple Street will be closed from East Street to Mansfield Avenue until approximately 10 or 11 a.m. due to a downed telephone pole with electrical wires that Green Mountain Power is repairing. The Motorists need to seek alternate routes, according to Essex PD.
Maple Street was also closed from East Street to Mansfield Avenue around 7 a.m. this morning due to a single car crash.
