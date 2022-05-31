On Wednesday, May 25 students of Essex High School who are a part of the Global Leadership Program met with Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to hear about her career path and how it began with Vermont public schools.
The Global Leadership Program at Essex High School focuses on global studies, cross-cultural competency and leadership development. The program organizes international exchanges with students in Belgium, Denmark, Ireland and Spain and hosts a recurring speaker series.
Gray was presented with questions from two GLP students who write for the EHS newspaper, The Hive.
