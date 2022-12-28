ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — 2022 was a historic year for Essex and Essex Junction marking their official separation and the creation of Vermont’s 10th city. Outside of the municipal offices, the year was also marked by protests, caterpillars, cannabis and school district decisions.
Champlain Valley Fair announces new bag policy
Bags larger than 5” x 9” x 2” are no longer permitted at the Champlain Valley Fair unless they are see-through.
Essex Junction pro-choice protestors gather at Essex Five Corners: Confrontation with trucks leaves some “rattled”
The day the supreme court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Essex Resists leader Kelly Adams said she felt devastated. She quickly worked to organize a protest for the community.
Village to City: ‘And, we did it:’ Essex Junction celebrates a moment in history
The constant rumble of Five Corners traffic was overpowered by the sound of conversation, music and the occasional balloon popping as Essex Junction residents celebrated their new City identity July 1.
EWSD father uses flyers to accuse EMS curriculum of ‘promoting trans-lifestyle’ and Communism, district responds with equity messages
Communism, “promoting trans-lifestyle” and sexualization of Kindergarteners were three claims made about Essex Middle School curriculum that were included on a flyer an EWSD father distributed to parents during pick-up time.
A force of nature:' The history of the spongy moth
The story of the spongey moths in the United States began with a mistake in 1869.
Essex selectboard removes “aggressive panhandling” section of public nuisance ordinance, board member advocates for allowing public nudity
“You can’t just penalize poverty,” Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia read from an email sent to the Selectboard regarding the panhandling section included in the proposed public nuisance ordinance.
Essex Westford School board to discuss code of conduct
A discussion was added to the Jan. 18 school board agenda in response to school board member Elizabeth Cady’s controversial and politicizing behavior as a representative of the school board.
‘Once we're gone, we're gone’ Essex Rescue asks for more funding to continue to operate
To continue providing services, Essex Rescue is asking for an increase in funds for its 2024 budget from the five municipalities it serves.
City Council approves cannabis-related zoning, limits retail to Pearl Street
The Essex Junction city council voted unanimously to allow retail cannabis locations on Pearl Street, an area that currently has little to no available space for new businesses.
‘It doesn’t feel equitable:’ National school bussing issue leads to parents missing work and some children missing school in EWSD
“If you know anyone who wants to learn to drive a school bus, call Mountain Transit at 893-1334. That's the very last thing families hear after we list the string of all the routes that are canceled,” EWSD transportation director Jamie Smith told the Reporter.
