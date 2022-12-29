ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — Restaurant and food profiles captivated the hearts and stomachs of Essex and Essex Junction residents for the Reporter’s 2022 profiles along with retiring teachers, the pocket park designer and community members.
MARK BBQ in Essex Junction to try for Guiness Record
The Texas barbecue joint, previously located on Park Street in Essex Junction, was looking to set the world record for most racks of ribs cooked and sold in one day by a single restaurant.
ADL teacher Peter Gustafson retires after 42 years
In a classroom filled with penguins, Red Sox merchandise and the laughter of his current sixth grade class, humanities teacher Peter Gustafson was working his final weeks before he retired after 42 years of teaching.
Former Essex hockey coach to be inducted into Hall of Fame
In December of 2021, staff journalist Ruthie Laroche sat down with Bill O'Neil to learn about the coach who's beloved by the athletes and fellow coaches, past and present. Little did she know, O'Neil would be inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame two months later.
Boxcar Bakery leaves the farmstand and settles at Five Corners
A steady thrum of trains passing through Essex Junction used to tie the community together. Now Boxcar Bakery wants to be the new connector of the city.
Becoming the 'sandwich man:' The rise of Martone's Market in Essex Junction
It’s been almost thirty years since Anthony Martone and his parents started Martone’s Market, and yet he still doesn’t understand why people are obsessed with his sandwiches, he said.
The Bagel Place opens in Essex Junction; manager says hospitality is key to success
Most mornings at 7 a.m., Trey Peiffer is frying up Shadow Cross Farms eggs on a flat top grill. While it sizzles, he’s slicing a bagel in half, preparing to assemble a Baja breakfast sandwich, layered with cheddar cheese, bacon, green peppers, red onion and chipotle mayo.
Meet David Burton: The designer behind Essex Junction’s approved 1 Main Street Pocket Park
In mid-June, landscape designer David Burton was driving through Five Corners in Essex Junction with his family when he saw the patch of asphalt next to Firebird Cafe and said “Man, I would love to be able to design that space.”
‘A place that made people happy:’ El Gato Essex manager reflects on customer support during pandemic
El Gato Cantina, located in the Five Corners area of Essex Junction, has also become a go-to place for people looking for authentic food on a budget. The eatery’s tacos and burritos are family recipes, and many community members love the free chips and salsa that come with each meal or drink.
Two men, a dog and a skeleton army work to aid the food insecure with their spooky display in Essex Junction
An army of carefully placed skeletons, werewolves and spiders guard bins at the end of Cushing Road were open to donations for those in need.
The history Chapin Orchard holds and the future its current growing is leading to
“How does a novice buy an apple orchard?” This is the question Phil and Helen Murdock asked themselves before they decided to purchase Chapin Orchard in Essex two decades ago.
