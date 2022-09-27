ESSEX JUNCTION — Joyce Stannard and Maddie Barry both recently retired from their roles as part-time, seasonal administrative assistants for the Wastewater Treatment Facility. Collectively, these women have served the Junction for 71 years.
Stannard’s resolution of appreciation recognizes the work she has done for Essex Junction during the past 37 years, beginning as the Junction’s administrative assistant to the municipal manager in 1985.
In 2004, Stannard joined the Wastewater Treatment Facility as a part-time seasonal administrative assistant.
Outside of the municipal offices, Stannard lives and raised her family in Essex Junction. The city also recognized her love for pickleball was instrumental to the creation of permanent pickleball courts in the Junction.
“Mrs. Stannard’s historical knowledge, attention to detail, networking and organization will be greatly missed,” the resolution states.
Barry also received a resolution of appreciation for her decades of service. Before joining the Junction’s staff in 2007, she worked at IBM and dedicated 34 years to volunteering for the Essex Junction Fire Department along with her late husband.
Barry lived in the Junction and raised her family with her late husband.
“Mrs. Barry’s sense of humor, attention to details and hard work will be greatly missed,” the resolution states.
After their resolutions were delivered at the city council meeting the room applauded the two women and the councilors expressed their deep gratitude.
“I for one can’t even quite articulate how appreciative, personally, I am that the two of you spent as much time as you have in this community, making sure that we all are able to take care of the things that we need to and that our municipality has been able to thrive as well as it has over these decades,” City Council President Andrew Brown said.
