EWSD — Jordan Arcovitch literally grew up around Essex Chargers Youth Football, as his father Tony first began bringing him to his practices when he was just six months old.
Jordan played in the Essex Chargers program from second grade through eighth grade, then went on to compete for the Hornets football team at Essex High School.
Now 24, Jordan is giving back to the organization where he first honed his skills, serving as an assistant coach with the 7th and 8th-grade Essex Chargers team for the past four years.
“He has a love and passion for not only the game, but the players he coaches,” said Tony Arcovitch, the 2022 recipient of the BNEFC Youth Coach of Distinction Award.
“He has a great way of interacting with the players, and they all love and respect him. Jordan gets to know the players on an individual basis and knows how to listen to them when they need someone to talk to. It is great to see a young man giving back to the program and game that he grew up with. His love and caring of each and every player goes unmatched.”
