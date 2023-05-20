ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Junction Tree Committee is leading a historical walk combining facts about local trees and buildings of historical significance 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 3 meeting beside the Amtrak station, Railroad Ave.
The free event will be led by Warren Spinner, Essex Tree warden and former arborist for Burlington and Tim Jerman, a local historian who lived in Essex for many years.
“[Spinner] will share his expertise of tree identification and other interesting facts along the streets of Essex Jct,” the Tree Committee states in a May 17 press release. “[Jerman] will share his knowledge of the notable landmarks and buildings along the way.”
Spinner is one of the founders of the Tree Committee and of Branch Out Burlington, an organization the Tree Committee recently planted over 150 trees with to eventually grow in Essex Junction.
“He has continued to be actively involved in BOB!, tending to trees in the community nursery, which supplies low cost trees for Essex,” the press release states. “Jerman was a long-time Village Trustee and State Legislator who has written about our local past for the Essex Community Historical Society.”
