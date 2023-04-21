ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Junction Tree Advisory Committee will be planting young trees in a plant nursery to eventually line the streets of Essex Junction, Green Up Day, May 6.
This is the fifth year the committee will be growing its own trees at the Branch out Burlington! nursery. The efforts are a cost-effective way to bring more greenery to the City.
“Branch out Burlington! promotes a vision of a city graced by a variety of beautiful and healthy trees and a citizenry actively involved with the perpetual expansion and preservation of our urban forest,” the website states.
Join the committee for this two-hour event from 9-11 a.m. at the UVM Horticulture Research Center. No tools or experience is needed to participate. The event is rain or shine.
Refreshments and door prizes will be shared. Children of all ages are welcomed but dogs are not allowed.
For more information, contact Nick Meyer at nmeyer52@aol.com or Margaret Skinner at 802-656-5440 or mskinner@uvm.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.