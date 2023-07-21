ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Teen Center, run by Essex CHIPS, is looking for an assistant. Hours for the position are Monday-Thursday from 1:45-6 p.m.
“We require that staff love working with teens and tweens and are up to date on COVID vaccinations,” Essex CHIPS states. “We will work with your schedule if you are not available each day.”
The position pays $16-18 an hour depending on the applicant's experience.
Applicants must be 16 or older to qualify for the job. Email office@essexchips.org for more information on the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.