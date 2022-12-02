EWSD — “If you can make the entire audience cry at the same time, or shed a tear … then you know you’ve done something right,” set designer Jeffery Modereger said.
Modereger, the set designer for Essex High School’s production of “Rent,” recited the words of his former teacher as he described the goal he has for the set he designs.
For the past 46 years, Modereger has designed sets and accumulated over 450 credits to his name. Along with his designing career, he has taught at multiple universities including the University of Vermont for 26 years, spending 12 of those years as a chair of the theater department.
Modereger’s introduction to the world of theater was an acting course he enrolled in for a break from the reading he had to do as a social psychology major.
“And I excelled at it. From there I got involved in scenery, construction and painting,” Modereger said.
After undergrad, Modereger attended grad school and earned his masters in fine arts in acting and scene design. When he had to decide which career to follow, acting or scene designing, Modereger felt there were more opportunities for scene designers and his choice was made.
“I suddenly realized there's a lot of actors out there that aren’t working. There's a lot of actors and every show there's only one set designer. So I would probably have more work than being an actor so I chose scene design. I’ve been at it ever since,” he said.
Modereger’s acting skills, though, were not forgotten. Instead he applies them to the scenes he’s designing.
“One of the most important things as a scene designer is to understand the job of an actor,” Modereger said. “One of the key elements I’ve seen in bad scene designs is when the actor and the human body are not taken into consideration properly.”
As he plans and designs his scenes, Modereger considers all the lines running through the actor’s heads, the bright lights shining at them, the uncomfortable clothes they may be wearing and the interactions the actors are sharing between each other.
His set designs are meant to feel natural with the scene for the actor, not another thing they need to worry about.
The sets for each production need to evoke different emotions in the actors and the audience.
“The idea is to provide an atmosphere that is relevant to the play, that gives the actors a home to work in,” he said. “Something that grounds them to the material, that gives them a sense of where their character is at, not only in life but physically.”
“Rent” is set during the winter in a Lower East Side apartment with no electricity. It’s a cold and empty loft “void of the necessities of life.” The story follows struggling young people during the AIDS crisis.
In response to the setting, Modereger designed a large empty set framed with bricks and scaffolding. The space allows for the actors to move and act as they need to.
One struggle on the mind of a set designer is balancing the beauty of a design with the practicality necessary for the production.
“It has to be practical and functional, because if it doesn't work for the actor, if the actor can’t integrate with it … then what good is it?" Modereger said. “So I'm always trying to do things in scenery that gives the actor something substantial to work with, but also that provokes some sort of emotional attitude that the audience can pick up on.”
Modereger designed the sets for Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans production of “The Addams Family” at the same time he was working on the “Rent” sets. While Modereger found this tiring, he was pleased with the opportunity to share materials and items between the two productions and hopes the sharing continues.
“It really kept costs way down for both [schools], but also allowed both shows to excel and I think that it would be great if not only the community started sharing things, but schools started sharing their resources with one another,” he said.
EHS’s production of “Rent” began on Thursday and will last until Sunday, Dec. 4 Read more about show times and tickets here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.