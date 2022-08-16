TOWN OF ESSEX — Official signups for Essex fall soccer ended yesterday, Aug. 15 but those who missed the deadline can still sign up their children for $90, $20 more than the fee for those who met the deadline.
The six-week season for kids K-6 starts with practices in early September and has games every Saturday beginning Sept. 10. The season ends on Oct. 15 with a Jamboree. Practices and games will be held at the Tree Farm Recreational Facility with times varying for each age group.
The Essex Town soccer league is run by volunteers. Parents or guardians who would like to coach can sign up here. No experience is required to be a coach. The league offers training programs and will provide suggested practice plans with the emphasis on teaching fun through soccer.
“Parental involvement is essential to the success of this program,” the Essex soccer webpage states.
The Kindergarten, first and second-grade teams are co-ed while grades three through six are split into boys and girls teams. The Kindergarten teams require a coaching commitment for one hour every Saturday for the season and all other teams meet once a week for practice outside of their Saturday games.
Jerseys will be provided but all other equipment including a soccer ball, shin guards and cleats – suggested for K-2 – are required.
Below are the current suggested practice schedules, not finalized:
-First grade (Co-Ed) - Monday or Wednesday nights
-Second grade (Co-Ed) - Tuesday or Thursday nights
-Third and fourth-grade boys - Tuesday or Thursday nights
-Third and fourth-grade girls - Monday or Wednesday nights
-Fifth and sixth-grade boys - Monday or Wednesday nights
-Fifth and sixth-grade girls - Tuesday or Thursday nights
“This is a recreational league and is not meant to be competitive,” the webpage states. “The most important thing is that everyone has fun!”
