CHILDCARE — This past November Inspired Minds Childcare opened up in the Essex Experience. The previously home-based location run by Ashley Norton is licensed to care for 59 children.
Throughout the almost eight years of operating out of her home, Norton had a hard time turning families in need of childcare away. Now, she’s glad to be able to serve more people.
“It was horrible, it felt awful,” Norton said. “I took it to heart that I couldn’t help more people and more kids. I’m sad for all the families that can’t find childcare.”
Inspired Minds is open to all families, regardless of where they live. Norton was very excited to find the building they now work out of.
Inspired Minds is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday for ages six weeks to five years old. The program is Act 166 approved, they accept childcare financial assistance and are protected under a service provider.
Families looking to learn more can email inspiredmindschildcare@gmail.com or call (802)-489-8053.
