ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — As temperatures decrease, surrounding food shelves that serve Essex and Essex Junction see an increase in the community members they aid.
These food shelves accept and encourage donations throughout the year. During the holiday season they have specific suggestions for community members who aren’t sure what to donate.
Aunt Dot’s Place
Aunt Dot’s Place records serving a little over 200 households, which is over 600 individual community members. These are the second highest numbers they have recorded since their highest records in 2020.
“Food insecurity continues to be active in our community and it’s really shown by the number of clients who we serve monthly,” said Carissa Gump, President of the Aunt Dot’s board of directors.
Food donations to Aunt Dot's place can be dropped off at the Essex Price Chopper, Essex Middle School and Founders Memorial School. Along with food donations Aunt Dot's Place is looking for personal care items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, feminine hygiene products and incontinence products.
Aunt Dot’s Place is open Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at 51 Center Road, Essex.
Essex CHIPS
Outside of the Brownell Library Essex CHIPS hosts the Little Free Food Pantry which distributes over 500 items monthly The pantry does not change its operating procedures during the holidays but they do have different needs due to the colder weather.
Winter supply list:
Personal Care Items
Shampoo/conditioner
Soap
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
Moisturizer
Pads/tampons
Diapers/wipes
Deodorant
Chapstick
Hats
Gloves
Scarves
Hand Warmers
Paper Products
Paper towels
Toilet paper
Kleenex
Nonperishable Foods
Peanut butter and jelly in plastic
Boxed/bagged grains/beans: rice, couscous, quinoa, red beans, white beans
Pasta: dry pasta, bagged pasta meals, mac n’ cheese
Pasta sauce in plastic
Cereal: cold and hot
Peanut butter and other snack crackers
Applesauce
Dried fruits
Granola bars
“Please consider making a donation to our food pantry of non-perishable food items and toiletries. As a nonprofit, every can of food counts,” Elle Nelson, Essex CHIPS program director stated in an email to the Reporter.
Donations can be dropped off anytime directly to the food pantry box. Larger donations can be made by contacting the Essex CHIPS office at office@essexchips.org or 802-878-6982 x1"
Heavenly Pantry
Heavenly Food Pantry relies solely on volunteers to run the food pantry. They’re always in need of delivery drivers, which is a unique service they offer to people who are homebound and cannot travel to the Heavenly Food Pantry location.
Specific foods Heavenly Food Pantry is in need of includes ready to eat pasta with pop-tops to allow easy access to the food without needing can openers or utensils.
Donations the pantry isn’t able to receive from the Vermont Food Bank include juice, baked beans, and non-perishable pasta and rice. The pantry is also collecting pet food.
People who have their own cars and are interested in signing up as delivery drivers can do so on the pantry’s website.
The Heavenly Food Pantry, located at the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, is open on the second Monday of every month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and on the fourth Thursday from 2-6 p.m.
Williston Community Food Shelf
The Williston Community Food Shelf has enough volunteers but are in need of laundry detergent, coffee, pasta sauce, and canned soup, specifically beef flavored soup as the food shelf has a stock of chicken and tomato.
In the past few months the Williston Community Food Shelf has seen the number of the people they serve increase by twenty percent. The food shelf is the primary food shelf for Williston, Richmond and St. George, though they will not turn Essex community members away.
“I just urge the community to remember those who are less fortunate and try to help us feed our hungry neighbors,” Ginger Morton, President of the Williston Community Food Shelf said.
The food shelf, found at 400 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, is open Tuesdays 5-6:30 p.m., Thursdays 9-11:00 a.m. and Saturdays 9-11 a.m.
To read more about which food shelves read the Essex community resource guide, initially created by Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) and Bridget Downey-Meyer, and since been taken over by the Essex Lion's Club.
