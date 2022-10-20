ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — Essex Junction Recreation and Parks is hosting its third annual Pumpkin Palooza Halloween event on Oct. 29, open to members of any Vermont community.
In past years, the over 600 pumpkin pyramid has glowed brightly on the night of the event from 4-8 p.m. as families explore the trick or treat trail of decorated tents at the Maple Street Park.
In preparation for the celebration, EJRP is holding a candy drive. Candy and monetary donations for the event can be brought to the EJRP office at 75 Maple Street during weekday hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department is also looking for volunteers.
Those interested in hosting, decorating and attending tents, carving pumpkins or being an event sponsor should fill out this form. The position descriptions are as follows:
Host a tent: Community members can showcase their business or organization, or just support their community. EJRP is asking businesses, families, neighbors or other groups of community members to decorate a 10x10 pop-up tent and provide candy and giveaways.
Tent Decorators: EJRP will supply the decorations and tents for creative community members who wish to showcase their design skills. Decorators will meet 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Tent Attendant: Attendants are responsible for handing out candy and giveaways at pre-decorated tents. This volunteer position is recommended for families and small groups. Attendants will volunteer from 3:30-8 p.m. Oct. 29.
Carving Volunteers: Interested carvers can carve a pumpkin for EJRP’s extra-large pumpkin display during the week leading up to Oct. 29. Those who submit a form will receive an additional email to sign up for a carving slot.
Night of help: These volunteers will assist in managing the event entrance, directing participants through the trick or treat stations and provide general event support.
Financial donor/sponsor: Donors can support the cost of the event or physical items, such as candy and giveaways.
The palooza is divided up into two time slots, 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended but only available for those from the Town of Essex or Essex Junction. Families from these communities interested in attending the event can pre-register for $5 a group here.
Walk-in registration is an option for all community members for $10 a group of up to five people, subject to availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.