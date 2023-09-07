ESSEX JUNCTION — Since joining the City of Essex Junction in late February, community development director Chris Yuen has worked to educate the city council and city residents on the different development options they have for their municipality.
Yuen came to the role with a unique perspective as a former consultant, who visited communities across the country during critical points in their development and left once a report was completed.
His role in Essex Junction is much more grounded, allowing him to see projects through and see their results. He has also been able to build relationships with the people he works with and the community he serves.
“Essex Junction is a small municipality, but I think it is one that punches above its weight,” Yuen said. People are very engaged in planning issues, [and] I'm really impressed with how engaged the city council has been with planning issues.”
This past spring, the City’s Land Development Code underwent major changes following separation from the Town of Essex and the passage of S.100, a state-wide housing reform bill. Yuen created a comprehensive explanation of all amendments easily understood by the common reader.
“We're not the decision makers. We are the people who can really highlight the trade-offs and help shepherd the process along,” Yuen said referring to the work he and his team do.
Looking ahead, Yuen said there’s been an ongoing push to prioritize housing availability and affordability, two issues S.100 works to aid. Essex Junction must now figure out how to balance addressing these issues with maintaining a good quality of life.
“I do think that Essex Junction stands out, among other municipalities in providing that quality of life. We've certainly got excellent programming through Essex Junction Recreation and Parks beyond what I see with many other places,” Yuen said.
