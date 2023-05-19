EWSD — Like most high school students, EHS senior Trinity Mercy wasn’t entirely sure what she wanted to do after high school. This worry was eased by the paths shown to her through the school’s internship course.
“In the beginning of the class, we took a bunch of tests like personality tests and quizzes,” Mercy said. “What I originally wanted to do is either work in a company or do something that can help me step up to owning my own business, but the quizzes were [recommending] childcare.”
Mercy wasn’t interested in pursuing a career in childcare, so with the help of EHS coordinator of career development and curriculum Pamela Hemingway, she found Purple Sage, a salon that she thought she would enjoy learning from.
There Mercy learned about marketing, retail and what it’s like to be a massage therapist, which Mercy is very interested in pursuing.
Essex High School’s student internship program partners hard working juniors and seniors like Mercy with local businesses for real-world experience ranging from hospital jobs to masseuse specialists to positions in arts and design.
The program, led by Hemingway, has been in place for over a decade and now guides 120-170 students a year through its 40-hour unpaid internships.
About the program
The students first take an internship class, where they learn real world skills that will set them up for success including learning how to create a resume, write a cover letter and how to sit for a strong interview.
Once the students successfully complete the class, they can start interviewing for internships with partnered organizations. Internships are not guaranteed, and a supervisor could turn the student down, but 99% of the time the student earns the internship.
Supervisors are also aware the high school interns will not have the same skills a college intern would.
Of the few students who do not end up going on to work an internship, all of them leave with skills that will set them up for success when they are more ready.
“They leave with a written cover letter, a really good resume, practiced interview skills, we've gone through conflict resolution and workplace ethics, how to use LinkedIn properly…everything they're doing hopefully is going to help them in the future,” Hemingway said.
Exploring careers
There is a wide variety of positions available for students to intern with from engineering with Benchmark Space Systems to working as a seamstress with the Fiori Bridal Boutique, thanks to the organizations that choose to work alongside Hemingway.
More students are finding an interest in the trades, Hemingway said, which she has been excited by.
“We need people in the trades. People want to give their businesses away and they can't because there's nobody with the skills. So I'm always excited when I can get students interested in the trades,” she said.
There are times at the end of an internship when companies in the trades will ask the student intern to apprentice for them once they graduate.
Three student-interns the Reporter had the opportunity to speak with each signed up for the class for different reasons and pursued very different internships that aligned with their individual interests.
Julie Feliciano first became interested in the internship program because of the flexibility it offered her to look into careers she was interested in without making any binding commitments to fields she might not have a lasting passion for.
Working for a fire department has been a childhood dream of Feliciano’s since she toured the Essex Junction Fire Department in preschool.
“Ever since then I have wanted to go back,” Feliciano stated in an email to the Reporter. “Helping people has always been a huge quality of mine. That's all I want to do in my future and the fire department lines up with all of my values in life.”
Feliciano is pursuing a degree in digital media and communications at Saint Michael's College, and plans to join the St. Mike’s Fire and Rescue Squad, and also to earn her Firefighter 1 certification.
Mingmar Tamang moved from Nepal in 2021, with his first year at EHS as a junior so he did not sign up for the internship class until his senior year. Tamang is very interested in film and photography and decided to pursue an internship where he could see what his interests would look like in a career setting.
Tamang is currently interning with Duane Peterson, a video editor and alumni of EHS.
“Now I'm helping him on post productions, giving him suggestions, cutting the videos, editing the videos and giving reviews,” Tamang said. “He also told me that I'll be able to attend a production day, [where] shooting and taking interviews and like, lights [are done], which I think was really interesting.”
Tamang will be attending Champlain College after high school and looks forward to working on a lot of projects.
Mercy will study business at the Community College of Vermont and in the winter she may work for Purple Sage as an employee. She would also like to consider going to massage school or taking classes related to being a massage therapist.
Businesses and organizations interested in working with the Essex High School internship program can email Hemingway at phemingway@ewsd.org .
