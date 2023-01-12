ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The 2023 legislative session opened up Jan. 4 with the Senate and House committee assignments. The assignments and goals of Essex and Essex Junction House Representatives are detailed below.
CHI-22 State Representatives
Rep. Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) will serve on the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees matters relating to judicial and legal affairs.
“I am excited to serve on House Judiciary. I truly appreciated my experience on House Corrections and Institutions last biennium and see Judiciary as an opportunity to continue my learning and address public safety and criminal justice reform further upstream,” Dolan stated in an email to the Reporter.
The Judiciary Committee’s goal is to address the backlog of court cases and examine geographic equity within Vermont’s criminal justice system.
“On an individual level, I look forward to navigating legislation to bolster restorative justice approaches across the state and amplify victim voices in the criminal justice system,” Dolan stated.
Outside of specific committee matters, Dolan looks forward to the general work of a CHI-22 Rep: bringing the voices of Essex Junction to Montpelier and working on efforts that strengthen the community such as housing, paid family and medical leave and climate action.
Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) has been assigned to chair the committee on Health Care after six years of working on it and building a strong foundation in the healthcare space.
“The experience serving on the House Health Care committee the past six years has been gratifying, frustrating, and eye-opening,” Houghton stated.
Houghton states there’s always more to learn and the committee’s first goal is education.
“With four new members and another experienced member new to health care, we will be meeting with stakeholders integral to our health care system,” she stated.
Then the committee will focus their efforts on the programs established during the last session including workforce and mental health initiatives. They will also be prioritize suicide prevention, health care system stabilization and sustainability, among many other issues.
CHI-23 State Representatives
Rep. Leonora Dodge (D-Essex) was assigned to the Transportation Committee, which she said she is excited to be a part of
The House Committee on Transportation oversees matters relating to all transportation companies and corporations subject to the regulation of the Public Utility Commission, all air and surface transportation, the registration, regulation, and licensing of transportation operations and users, the construction and maintenance of thoroughfares, and the impact of the transportation sector on air pollution and climate change.
“I ran for office in order to empower our most vulnerable populations and to encourage environmentally sound policies. Transportation is a key to that puzzle, and it was definitely my committee choice, so I am extremely pleased,” Dodge told the Reporter.
Dodge’s current goals include promoting the use of electric vehicles, expanding charging infrastructure; increasing clean public transportation that is flexible and meets the needs of residents and visitors; and to increase bike safety for commuting purposes.
Rep. Rey Garofano (D-Essex) will be returning to the House Human Services Committee during this legislative session.
The House Committee on Human Services oversees matters relating to human services, public health and social and economic security.
“I am honored to return to the House Human Services Committee. The work of the human services committee aligns with my background and I am excited to return to work on important policies that will improve the lives of vulnerable Vermonters,” Garofano told the Reporter.
This legislative session Garofano stated her goals align with Democratic priorities such as ensuring affordable, high-quality child care for all Vermont’s children, affordable housing and paid family leave.
CHI-24 State Representative
Rep. Alyssa Black (D-Essex) is thrilled to be returning to the Health Care Committee, now as a Ranking Member, where she will be working alongside Houghton.
“It was my first choice and it is where I know my voice is best represented and where I feel I can do my best work,” Black stated.
Black’s general and committee goals align with hopes to support mental health care and primary care access for Vermonters and to increase support and resources for suicide prevention.
