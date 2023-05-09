ESSEX JUNCTION — The Holy Family Parish is hosting a community dinner Friday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. These community dinners are hosted on the second Friday of every month in Essex Junction.
This Friday pork tenderloin will be served with roasted mixed vegetables, apple chutney, a bread roll and a cake from Costco.
The service will last for one hour, or until the food has run out. To go meals will be given to anyone who would like one. The meals are free but donations are accepted.
The parish notes those with food sensitivities should exercise appropriate caution as the parish does not operate in a gluten, nut, shellfish or dairy free kitchen and they do not have a vegan option.
The dinner will be held at 4 Prospect Street.
