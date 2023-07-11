Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Vermont... Missisquoi River At East Berkshire affecting Franklin County. For the Missisquoi River...including North Troy, East Berkshire, Swanton...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Missisquoi River at East Berkshire. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of low lying fields and roadways will continue from Richford to Enosburg, and yards will be flooded in East Berkshire. Water will approach Route 118 at East Berkshire, and Route 105 between Enosburg Falls and East Berkshire. These impacts will continue until the river level falls below 13 feet later this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 6.4 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 11/01/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&