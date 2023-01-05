EWSD — Hiawatha Elementary students participated in the school’s annual Hand-to-Hand sale which focuses on serving the community through helping the Heavenly Pantry.
The students first hold a sale of “well cared for, unwanted items,” purchasing them with non-perishable food, according to the EWSD’s Youtube video. The sale also collected monetary donations which the students then use to purchase items the Heavenly Pantry needs at Hannaford.
Then the students bring the collected food and purchased items to Heavnly Pantry and are taught more about the community resource.
Watch the full video here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.