SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, Jan. 4 to Saturday, Jan. 8. Nighttime takeoffs are scheduled between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and landings are scheduled between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
The 158th Fighter Wing will continue their afternoon F-35 training missions, with takeoffs and landings scheduled between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. There are no scheduled morning flights.
“An important part of our ability to complete both our state and federal missions is the ability to work in all conditions with the expertise that our nation expects and deserves,” Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th Fighter Wing vice commander stated in a press release. “In order to do that, we must occasionally train at night to ensure our Airmen can provide that service safely and effectively.”
Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies.
For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Maj. Scott Detweiler, (802) 338-3434, john.s.detweiler.mil@army.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.