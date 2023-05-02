It’s spring, which means that Green Up Day is just around the corner. On Saturday, May 6, Vermonters will unite to pick up litter and continue the state’s 53-year-old tradition.
Here’s how to participate in Essex Town and Essex Junction.
What to know for Green Up Day
Residents of the Town of Essex can pick up Green Up garbage bags from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday this week at the Essex Town Offices at 81 Main Street.
Residents should pick up trash in public areas like parks and public roadsides, not private property. Items cleaned up for Green Up Day should be put in specific Green Up bags and left on roadsides to be picked up.
Green Up bags can also be brought to the town drop off site at the town highway garage located off Sand Hill Road behind the fire station from 8 a.m.-noon on Green Up Day. Any tires or metal objects must be disposed of at this location.
Those pitching in to clean up are recommended to focus on busy roadways in particular including Main Street, Upper Main Street, Susie Wilson Road, Kellogg Road, Center Road, Jericho Road, Sand Hill Road, Brigham Hill, Lost Nation and Osgood Hill.
Residents of the City of Essex Junction can find bags at Essex Junction Recreation and Parks, Brownell Library and the city offices at 2 Lincoln Street.
Full bags can be brought to the Brownell Library parking lot and put in a Public Works dump truck or left on the side of the road.
There will also be a tree planting event with the Essex Junction Tree Advisory Committee from 9-11 a.m. on Green Up Day at the UVM Horticulture Research Center in South Burlington. Families with children are welcome but dogs should be left at home.
History of Green Up Day
Back in 1969, Burlington Free Press reporter Robert Babcock approached Vermont’s governor at the time, Deane Davis, with an idea to help clean up Vermont’s roadways.
Gov. Davis placed Babcock on a state committee to plan the event, and on April 18, 1970, Vermont residents pitched in to help start the very first Green Up Day. The event was an incredible success with over 70,000 volunteers participating.
These days, Green Up Day is organized by a private nonprofit, but the event still remains a valuable tradition in much of Vermont and a symbol of the state’s commitment to preserving the environment.
