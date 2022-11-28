EWSD — Read below to find which EHS Hornets have been selected as All-Star or All-State players.
Football
All-Star, North Roster: Peter Armata, Charlie Bown, Josh Brown and Tanner Robbins.
Boys Soccer
VSCA All-State, Division 1: Cooper Biederbeck, and Rowan Jensen
Metro division, First Team: Cooper Biederbeck, and Rowan Jensen
Metro division, Second Team: Henry Kinney, Alden Leahey and Matteo Paganini
Metro division, Honorable Mention: Shankha Mitra
Girls Soccer
VSCA All-State Division 1: Madi Jordan
Metro division, First Team: Madi Jordan, Breya Montague and Kelsie Scanlon
Metro division, Second Team: Sarah Hall, Courtney Frank and Avery Stockmore
Metro division, Honorable Mention: Hannah Gilbert
Boys Volleyball
All-State, First Team: Gavin Blondin, Coen Giles and Charlie McGeary
All-State, Second Team: Pierce Bauer, and Eamon Kemerer
All-State, Third Team: Sun Hang Park, Jacob Hoy, Joss Pierce and Sam Sanderson
Girls Volleyball
Metro division, First Team: Reese Gregory, Izzy Nerad, Jocelyn Ray,Anna Towne and Bianca Williams
Metro division, Second Team: Shakeira Konare and Celine Yao
