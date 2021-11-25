Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. Locally higher amounts up to a foot possible at higher elevations of the northern Greens. * WHERE...Portions of the Greens in Vermont, northern Vermont, and northern New York. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute and post holiday travel plans. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a cold front crosses the region Friday morning, rain or a wintry mix of precipitation will transition to all snow Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday afternoon, particularly in upslope regions of the northern Greens and Adirondacks. Friday night into Saturday, wind gusts out of the northwest up to 25 to 35 mph are expected, which could result in areas of blowing snow from the fresh snow. Hazardous travel is possible, particularly along gap roads and untreated surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&