COLCHESTER — Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday new walk-in clinics available across Vermont throughout the holiday weekend.
“This Independence Day, after 16 long and difficult months dealing with a global pandemic, we have even more to celebrate than usual," Scott said. "And the freedom we’ll have to safely celebrate this weekend is thanks to effective vaccines and so many Vermonters who stepped up to protect themselves and their neighbors. Even with our state’s high vaccination rate, we still need as many Vermonters as possible to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.”
More than 452,000 Vermonters have already received at least one dose of vaccine, 82.1% of the eligible population.
A vaccination clinic will be set up on Sunday, July 4 at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. Open during the July 4 festivities from 6-9 p.m., Vermonters who are edible for the vaccine, those age 12 and older, can walk-in to receive a shot.
COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at a variety of other celebrations this weekend, including at the Burlington fireworks from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday and at the Colchester Independence Day celebration from 2:30-8 p.m. on Sunday.
“If you’re not yet vaccinated, I encourage you to join the vast majority of your fellow Vermonters and find a clinic near you," Scott said. "Every Vermonter vaccinated puts us in a better position to continue to build on the progress we’ve made into the fall and winter. It’s free, quick and easy, and there is no better time than now.”
In addition to these pop-up events, most pharmacies around Vermont are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket or Costco.
