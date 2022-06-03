ESSEX JUNCTION — The Community Health Centers is adding a new practice in the Essex area as their ninth location.
The Essex area has the highest number of CHC patients, second only to Burlington, making the Junction a perfect fit for CHC’s newest location, a press release states.
Located just outside Five Corners on 87 Main Street, this new practice will allow residents of Essex and Essex Junction to conveniently access the many benefits offered by Federally Qualified Health Centers, such as financial assistance through a Sliding-Fee Scale, interpreter services, prescription assistance, nutrition services, and connection to counseling and psychiatry.
“Our mission is to provide health care to all, and this increased access for Essex residents and the surrounding areas is exactly how we live that mission,” said CHCB CEO Jeff McKee.
This particular project received $830,803 from the Health Resources and Services Administration ARP-Capital funding opportunity to help with external renovations to the Brickyard building.
Community Health Centers – Essex is accepting patients. Individuals are welcome to call (802) 404-1350 to become a new patient and schedule an appointment today.
